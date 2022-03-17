Sonic the Hedgehog Announces TailsTube

Starting next week, Sonic the Hedgehog’s good pal Tails will star in a series of videos called TailsTube. The series will center on all things Sonic, allowing viewers the chance to learn more about the characters and their world. On the show, Tails will have special guests appear, and cover frequently asked questions. With all of the hype surrounding Sonic right now, the video series could attract a lot of attention. While it seems like the perfect thing for younger Sonic fans, it also seems like it could be fun for those that have been with the series since the very beginning!

TailsTube was announced via the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account. A short teaser video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

We're excited to announce: TailsTube! A fun and informative, Tails-hosted show about all things Sonic, coming to you next week! pic.twitter.com/yDTMAZHjgU — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) March 17, 2022

Miles “Tails” Prower first appeared in the 1992 video game Sonic the Hedgehog 2, released for the Sega Genesis. Since then, Tails has been portrayed as Sonic’s faithful sidekick, starring alongside him in countless video games, cartoons, and other media. The character made a surprise appearance at the end of the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie, but will get a significantly larger role in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, when it releases in theaters next month. In the films, the character is voiced by actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey. O’Shaughnessey holds the distinction of being the only voice actor from the games and cartoons to reprise a role in the films. It’s unclear whether O”Shaughnessey is similarly voicing Tails in the TailsTube videos, but it certainly sounds like her work!

At this time,we don’t know how frequent these TailsTube videos will appear, or how many episodes Sonic fans can expect to see in total. It seems unlikely that the series will cover major news from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, or Sonic Frontiers, instead focusing on introducing elements from the franchise. Regardless of what gets featured, it seems like a very cool concept, and fans will just have to stay tuned to see what Tails is planning to showcase!

Are you a fan of Sonic the Hedgehog? Do you plan on tuning in for the first episode of TailsTube? Let us know in thecomments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!