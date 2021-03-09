SEGA Partners With TOMY for Squishable Sonic the Hedgehog Plushies

✖

SEGA and TOMY have today announced a new partnership for a collection of Sonic the Hedgehog plush toys. While the announcement specifically notes that the deal is for "the beloved characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe," it would appear that the Blue Blur himself is first up as a 10.5"x15" Sonic plush has been revealed for TOMY's Club Mocchi- Mocchi- line. It costs $38.99 and appears to be exclusive to Target according to the official listing.

"Sonic is an all-time classic video game character that has evolved into a beloved lifestyle brand and we are thrilled to bring these amazing characters to fans and collectors around the world through our unique Club Mocchi- Mocchi- brand," said Morgan Weyl, TOMY’s Director of Global Brands, as part of the press release announcing the collaboration. "The signature look and feel of our Club Mocchi- Mocchi- items will even turn Sonic’s quills in the most huggable quills ever!"

You can check out some photos of what the Sonic the Hedgehog plush toy looks like below:

(Photo: SEGA/TOMY)

(Photo: SEGA/TOMY)

"TOMY has a long-standing reputation for high-quality plush toys not only in the industry but is well revered with Sonic collectors as well. We’re thrilled to re-partner with them to create this unique line for Sonic the Hedgehog," said Michael Cisneros, Manager of Licensing at SEGA of America, as part of the same announcement. "Fans have embraced Sonic in so many different mediums, and these super-soft, Club Mocchi-Mocchi- plushies will be ones they can hug and cherish for years to come."

