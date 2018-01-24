Treat Your Lover To Sega’s Sonic The Hedgehog Related Goods This Valentine’s Day

There are a lot of ways to show someone that you love them this Valentine's Day. You can take them to a romantic dinner; buy them a ring to show them that you really care; or you can both sit down and play Fortnite on ours on end on matching PlayStation 4 consoles. (If that's not love, we're not sure what the hell is.)

But Sega has an interesting offer for you Valentine's Day fans out there, as it has begun offering a line of Sonic the Hedgehog related goods that you can give that special someone. Because nothing says "I love you" than the image of a speedy hedgehog, right?

Available up for grabs first is a retro-fitted Sonic the Hedgehog t-shirt that features the words "Be my player 2", along with a Sega Genesis controller and an image of Sonic surrounded by stars. The shirt goes for anywhere between $24.95 and $26.95, depending on size, and is available in both blue and red colors.

Next up is a Sonic the Hedgehog mug that's perfect for those that want to show their appreciation by drinking coffee or whatever else you feel like drinking out of it. The mug, pictured above, features Sonic on one side with a digital heart behind him, and the words "You make my heart race" on the other. The mug goes for $14.95, and can be purchased here. It's the perfect gift if you're not looking to go overboard, but still want to show you care.

Finally, if you feel the need to snuggle up with that special someone while you blast your way through Sonic Forces and/or Sonic Mania, Sega has the perfect blanket for that. It's offering up a Sonic and Tails fleece blanket that features the two depicted like Cupids, with Sonic holding up some kind of love letter, while Tails is ready to shoot that arrow at a particular target. (Our guess? Totally Amy.) This is the priciest item available, going for $54.95, but it's perfect if you need a reason to sit on the couch and enjoy Sonic related goodies. Or anything you feel like watching.

These items will only be available for a limited time, so head on over and get yours, lovers!