Rumor: Sony Could Be Considering a PlayStation Classic

Considering how well the NES Classic and SNES Classic Editions have sold for Nintendo, it’s not a surprise that some publishers are looking deeper into old-school gaming options. We’ve already heard that Nintendo is considering a Nintendo 64 Classic Edition; and rumors about a Game Boy Classic Edition have also been swirling.

But why should it be limited to just Nintendo? During a recent meeting that took place this week, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO John Kodera admitted that the team has been talking about producing a PlayStation Classic Edition. He mentioned that they were talking about it internally but didn’t confirm if it was going to be happening or not.

Speaking with Mantan Web, Kodera noted, “Our company is always digging up past assets. I think there are various ways to do (a classic console). There have been discussions happening (within the company) on what kind of ways are there.”

The company has been known for porting PlayStation classics to its current game systems. A handful of PlayStation favorites like the Spyro the Dragon series, the Crash Bandicoot games and others have showed up on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. However, the PlayStation 4 hasn’t seen that many PS1 ports at all. In their place however, we’ve gotten several PlayStation 2 games including the Jak and Daxter trilogy and Twisted Metal Black among others.

As far as the best way Sony could package something like this, we’ve got an idea for the best option. The company’s newer PlayStation model, a slimmer version that’s colored white, sold reasonably well when it came out years ago; and there was also a portability option with an attachable screen. If Sony could produce a classic console model like that with its own built-in screen, the ability to connect to a television and several games from first and third-party publishers thrown in, it could have a huge hit on its hands.

E3 is just a few weeks away, so who knows? Sony could announce the system for release sometime in 2019 in the hopes of getting gamers excited. But then again, we may be waiting a while until we see what it has planned out. But you can bet that Sony is looking into what it can do with an all-in-one classic console. Why not? They sell very nicely.

