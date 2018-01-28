Recently Filed Sony Patent Reveals New Details About Upcoming VR-focused Move Controller

Sony has filed for two new patents that give us a little hint as to what the future holds for their move technology and how exactly it will enhance the virtual reality experience.

Both filed patents affect the current Move controllers by making them much more accessible and efficient when gaming. The addition of the analog stick is something many VR users have been asking for, and according to the first patent – that’s something that we’ll be potentially seeing in the future. Filed by SIE Japan, the analog addition can be seen alongside an added handstrap as opposed to the current bindings near the base of the controller. You can also see, in the image below, the addition of a few face-mounted buttons as well:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second patent, which was technically filed in 2017, also offers insight into plans of adding finger tracking, which could be compared to that of Valve’s Knuckles controller prototype. Because the details of the patent show specifically the plan to involved tracking via a head-mounted display (HMD) versus an external camera, this could mean a month smoother tracking experience within the world of PlayStation VR.

For now, these are simple patents but it looks like this could be the start of a new VR line-up, or at very least – a vast improvement made to the current line. No official confirmation as of yet from the Sony camp, but we’ll keep you posted on any further updates regarding the updated Move controllers and the evolution of PlayStation VR.

