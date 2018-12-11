Sony: Our Players Demand Single Player Experiences

While multiplayer games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Fortnite are wildly popular, that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for single player adventures. In fact, some of this year’s best games, like God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man, are built with a solo player in mind, with hours of content to uncover. And Sony is well aware of that.

MCVUK Magazine recently conducted an interview with Warwick Light, who serves as vice president and managing director for the UK, IE & Australia at Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. During the interview, he acknowledged that fans haven’t shied away from asking for single player experiences, which the publisher vows to deliver.

“While 2018 was indisputably a big year for Fortnite, it was also a year which saw us really act like a publisher and focus on our exclusive titles whether it was God of War, Spider-Man, Detroit or VR titles such as Astro Bot,” he explained. “Buzz words are one thing, what our players are demanding is another. There’s still a huge audience for games that offer the best in single player narrative with stunning gameplay, as witnessed by the enormous popularity of both Spider-Man and God of War in this year’s charts. I was just at the Golden Joysticks – God of War won five!”

For that matter, players may get the most out of the PlayStation 4 Pro, which Light discussed. “The mid-lifecycle upgrade of PlayStation 4 to PS4 Pro is a good example of necessary evolution. In enabling the community to upgrade mid-lifecycle it has allowed our most engaged players an even more immersive experience that compliments the latest advancements in TV technology.

“We’ve found that around one in five PlayStation 4s sold has been a PS4 Pro since it launched and around 40 percent of these have been from existing players upgrading so it’s definitely having a positive impact on the industry as well as on our players.”

Although the PlayStation 5 wasn’t discussed, Light is likely saving that discussion for 2019, as the company has some big plans in the works. For the time being, you can rediscover favorites like God of War and Marvel’s Spiderman on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

