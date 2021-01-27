Sony Announces New PS5 Launch Collection

✖

Sony released a new set of merch recently called the “PlayStation 5 Launch Collection” that’ll give the most avid of PlayStation fans some new accessories to go along with the new console they’ve hopefully been able to secure by now. It comes with a hat and some socks among other things, all of which are branded with the PlayStation logo. Prices for the bundle vary depending on where you’re getting it from, but some sellers still have it in stock at this time.

While you can indeed get a PlayStation 5 through some of the more expensive bundles that go on sale from time to time, this isn’t one of those occasions. The PlayStation 5 Launch Collection bundle doesn’t actually include the PlayStation 5 itself, so you’ll have to find that elsewhere if you don’t have one yet. Included in the bundle is a wool hat featuring the PlayStation’s signature face buttons, a pair of socks with the PlayStation logo on the sides, a water bottle again featuring the face buttons, and a couple of tech decals you can put on your phone or maybe your PlayStation 5 if you feel like customizing it that way.

Those interested in celebrating the console’s launch with the merch collection can find it still available through Amazon. It was originally priced around $29.99, but with stock being limited now, you may find yourself paying a bit more for it than the starting price if it’s coming from a reseller.

As for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles themselves, finding those in stock has unfortunately still been a struggle even months after they launched. Sony’s PlayStation Direct occasionally opens up its doors to buyers after restocking, but even though the queue makes the whole process fairer, it means everyone has time to hop in the queue and buy out the stock as soon as it goes live. Other retailers have had similar issues with some PlayStation 5 resupplies being sold out before they even officially go on sale after scalpers were able to scoop the products ahead of time.

Retailers are still announcing restocks frequently, however, and are taking additional measures against scalpers and bots, so there are still plenty of opportunities to come when trying to get the new consoles.

