PS5 Back in Stock at PlayStation Direct, New Queue Opened

✖

Sony, via PlayStation Direct, is once again offering PlayStation fans another chance at the PS5, in roughly 10 minutes. With the new restock, PlayStation fans will have an opportunity to gobble up both the standard PS5 and the all-digital edition of the console, which drops the console's disc drive, and in turn, retails at $400 rather than $500. With PlayStation Direct, you're buying the console right from Sony itself, and unlike other retailers -- Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, etc. -- PlayStation Direct isn't known to cancel orders, making it a great place to pick the elusive console up. That said, as always, not only will you be competing against countless PlayStation fans, but bots and scalpers as well.

Most people who’ve been keeping eyes on the PlayStation Direct stock announcements for the PlayStation 5 may have spotted the latest queue already, but for those who haven’t we have the watchful Twitter users like Wario64 to thank for the reminder. The Twitter user who routinely shares gaming deals and announcements noted that a pre-queue had opened back up again at PlayStation Direct to give people time to get into the main queue. You can put yourself in line for the PlayStation Direct store by going here.

about 20 minutes until PS Direct queue, good luck pic.twitter.com/bzBiDnRVfC — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 18, 2020

This new process is a continued change from what we’re used to seeing from PlayStation Direct. Instead of just opening the queue up at random and leaving people to wait in line for a while only to find the consoles sold out when you’re admitted to the online store, this waiting room before the queue gives people a countdown for when the real queue starts. Once that happens, assuming you were already in the waiting room, you get plopped into a random spot within the main queue.

The idea behind the change, presumably, is to further cut down on the prevalence of bots and scalpers scooping up the PlayStation 5 consoles as soon as they’re available. Instead of rewarding those who plant themselves on the PlayStation Direct store at all times to get in the queues as soon as they start, this new system puts waiters in a random spot in the main queue so that no matter how long you were waiting prior to the queue starting, you have a decent shot at getting the PlayStation 5. You still have to sign into your PSN account to purchase either version of the console though, so make sure you have that info handy to expedite the process.

The PlayStation Direct queue will officially be underway soon, so be sure to hop in now while you can if you need a PlayStation 5 for the holiday season.