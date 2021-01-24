Xbox Series X Restock at Target Lasts Longer Than Normal Making Fans Very Happy

If you have been trying to buy either a Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or even a PlayStation 5 over the past couple of months, chances are that you’ve had quite the struggle. Even though restocks for all of these new consoles have continued to happen at a regular pace, they typically aren’t available for too long before being sold out. Luckily, if one of this morning’s restocks is any indication, perhaps this trend will finally start to end soon.

Target had a rather extensive restock of the Xbox Series X this morning that lasted far longer than normal. While typical restocks occur on a routine basis, none that we’ve seen up until this point have really lasted for this long. Around 30 minutes after first going live, some were still able to snag the Xbox Series X from Target which is all very good news.

Whether this is just going to be a one-off situation remains to be seen, but this might be our first indication that next-gen consoles might stop selling as quickly in the coming months. While we might still be a few months away from seeing the Xbox Series X and PS5 routinely appearing on store shelves, it looks like the initial excitement and urgency from many to buy a new console has started to dwindle. So if you're tired of this rat race that transpires every time a restock occurs, this should all be a positive sign moving forward.

With all of that being said, though, the Xbox Series X at Target did eventually end up selling out today, which means that there's still a ton of interest in the product. Even if 30 minutes is a longer time than we're used to, it's still a pretty short period of time in the grand scheme of things.

Moving forward, we should continue to hear a lot more about restocks of both the Xbox Series X and PS5. Whenever these situations occur, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Be sure to keep reading on if you’d like to see how this morning’s restock worked out for some Xbox fans!