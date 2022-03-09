Sony Suspends PlayStation Sales in Russia

Sony Interactive Entertainment has joined others in suspending its hardware and software sales in Russia, the company announced this week. This means that no PlayStation consoles, no PlayStation accessories, and no PlayStation games will be sold by Sony in that region following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In its announcement confirming these details, Sony also said it would be making a $2 million donation to support those affected by the invasion.

The announcement regarding Sony’s decision to cease sales in Russia was shared on Wednesday in a prepared statement found below. The statement was shared first with the press before being shared again in social posts. In the statement, Sony confirmed that the suspension of sales includes both hardware and software and that the launch of Gran Turismo 7 which is now available elsewhere has also been suspended. The same statement mentioned the $2 million donation and the organizations that money will go towards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine,” the statement from Sony reads. “We have suspended all software and hardware shipments, the launch of Gran Turismo 7, and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia. To support humanitarian aid, Sony Group Corporation announced a US$2 million donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the international NGO, Save the Children, to support the victims of this tragedy.”

By now, Sony is far from the only company that’s elected to suspend its sales of games and hardware in Russia. Others that have followed suit include Ubisoft which announced this week as well that it would no longer be selling its products in Russia and that it had taken steps to support those in need during the crisis. Microsoft, Electronic Arts, Rockstar Games owner Take-Two Interactive, CD Projekt, and others have all followed suit by saying that they won’t be selling their products in Russia either. Some but not all have extended those decisions to the neighboring country of Belarus, too. Many more companies who haven’t yet suspended sales in Russia and Belarus have instead offered their support through donations or public statements.

Other products outside of games and hardware have also been pulled from Russia. The release of The Batman, for example, was suspended, and Disney has halted the release of its movies in Russia.