Soul Calibur VI Will Feature The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia On the Cover

Last week, fighting fans got a little more excited about Bandai Namco‘s Soul Calibur VI when they learned that none other than Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series would be coming to the game. The debut trailer looks very promising, as the gristled warrior is more than ready to hold his own against the series’ mainstays.

But now his presence is being trumpeted louder than ever before. Some new box art for the game has appeared over on Amazon, and, on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Geralt is featured, standing alongside series veteran Mitsurugi. You can see both versions of the box art below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the first time that Bandai Namco has featured guest characters prominently on the cover of a Soul Calibur game. Several years ago, when Soul Calibur II came out, they featured guest stars on the box, including Link for the GameCube version, Spawn for the Xbox version, and Heihachi (from the Tekken series) for the PlayStation 2 version.

Likewise, when Soul Calibur IV debuted for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, those pieces of cover art included Yoda and Darth Vader from Star Wars, respectively. Not only that, but they colored the box art differently for both versions, with the Xbox 360 in white and the PlayStation 3 in black.

Now, the box art hasn’t been fully confirmed by Bandai Namco yet, but as it’s appearing on Amazon listings, it looks to be rather official. There’s always a chance it could be changed, though, especially if the company considers adding extra guest stars to the game. We’ve seen it before, with key figures introduced, only for someone else to come along and share the spotlight.

The game doesn’t have a release date at the moment – it has a placeholder date of December 31 on both of the pages – but it is expected a bit earlier than that, for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

As far as who else could be added to the game, we’ll likely hear more during E3 time, when Bandai Namco is expected to have a full showcase at its booth. If any extras get introduced in the meantime, we’ll let you know who else joins the party – and if they stand a chance against Geralt.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!