Southwest Airlines Gives Out Nintendo Switches and Super Mario Maker 2 to Everyone on Flight

A flight full of Southwest Airlines patrons was treated to quite the surprise on Wednesday when each individual onboard a flight to San Diego was gifted a Nintendo Switch and a copy of Super Mario Maker 2. Nintendo and Southwest have partnered up in the past to give out various consoles and games to lucky fliers who chose the airline, and this latest giveaway is the start of “a summer of surprises,” according to Southwest.

People on Twitter shared their accounts of being gifted the consoles and a copy of the new game. The 737-700 aircraft which was traveling from Dallas to San Diego was chosen to kick off the latest partnership between the airline and the gaming company, a solid fit seeing how the flight was heading into the city that’ll host the San Diego Comic-Con this week. Upon arrival, Mario himself was at the gate to greet those who were on the flight.

Well this adventure just for better at 30K feet. Not only we got to play a level made for Southwest but we all get a Nintendo Switch. Yes a free Nintendo for each of us. Thank you @SouthwestAir and @NintendoAmerica Super awesome!!! #southwestxnintendo #nintendo #supermariomaker2 pic.twitter.com/wx4POtfnLc — Juan Jose Anchante (@JuanAnchante) July 17, 2019

Upon seeing these anecdotes shared on Twitter, it seemed almost too good to be true that the fliers would get to keep these Switches and not just use them for the duration of the flight. When reached for comment, a representative from Southwest confirmed that those on the flight were given a Switch and a download code for the game.

“The partnership kicked off today for Customers on Southwest Flight 2246 from Dallas to San Diego, a city that is hosting one of the biggest comic convention weekends,” a press release about the promotion said. “Customers were surprised with a Nintendo-themed gaming flight as Nintendo representatives onboard provided them with the opportunity to play a custom air travel-themed Super Mario Maker 2 course, called the Southwest Super Sky Challenge.”

The Super Mario Maker 2 level is one that was created by Southwest and is playable by entering the code 39C-LQR-WLF within the game. Those who played the level on the flight were entered into a sweepstakes which awarded one winner aboard the flight a prize pack which contained another Switch and a copy of the game as well as a $500 Southwest gift card.

Those in attendance at SDCC have the ability to win the same prize. At the Nintendo Gaming Lounge which is located at the San Diego Marriott Marquis & Marina, the same sweepstakes will be held to award one person that prize pack.