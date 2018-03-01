Space Channel 5 Returning With Virtual Reality Game, Coming This Year

If you owned a Sega Dreamcast, chances are you might have run across a game called Space Channel 5. This adventurous music/rhythm game has you playing as Ulala, a sexy yet strong reporter that will stop at nothing to defeat invading Morolians, who dance along to the same beat that she does.

The series was a hit for a while there, even involving the debut of a sequel that featured Michael Jackson of all people. But it’s been dormant for a while now, leaving us wondering if Ulala would ever groove her way back into our hearts again.

Thankfully, the wait is over, as Sega has confirmed that Space Channel 5 is making a comeback – but not quite in the way that you’d expect.

The game is called Space Channel 5 VR: Arakata Dancing Show, and it will be making its way to arcades first, followed by a home release for the HTC Vive headset later in the year. Other details are very minimal, but, as you can see by the screenshot above, it looks to follow in the same rhythm as the earlier games in the series.

In Space Channel 5, you follow along with Ulala as she shouts out voice commands, attempting to subdue the aliens that have overtaken sections of the planet, while at the same time rescuing stunned victims that join your cause. Over the course of the game, the more accurate you are with the button presses, the more enthusiastic Ulala becomes. Alas, it goes both ways, because she ends up feeling a lack of motivation if you screw up too many times.

It’s unknown if Sega will translate all elements of the gameplay into the VR version, but it sure looks that way. There’s also a chance that we could be playing in a first-person perspective, looking at the world as Ulala does as she executes commands. We’ll found out as we get more information.

But, hey, even a partial return to form beats no return at all, and we’re pleased to see Ulala back in action, even if it is in VR form. We’ll “stay tuned” as this one makes progress in development.