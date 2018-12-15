Space Simulator ‘X4: Foundations’ Now Available on Steam

For those looking for an insane space simulation adventure, X4: Foundations is the latest game that takes the thrill of the unknown and compiles it into a stunning video game experience. Hailed as the most sophisticated space simulation game in the Vaunted X series from EGOSOFT, check out what the latest adventure has in store in the trailer above before diving right in on Steam and GOG.com.

The studio tells us, “A space simulation, played as an action game from the 1st person in a living breathing universe, X4: Foundations delivers the franchise’s most sophisticated universe simulation ever. Players will manage an empire while exploring space in first person. They can FLY EVERY SHIP, TRADE and FIGHT to BUILD their empire with modular station construction and think carefully when embarking on an epic journey.”

X4: Foundations offers a breathtakingly realistic simulation experience so that players all around the world can have a truly authentic journey while become a part of something bigger. Because of that authenticity, this game can be unpredictable and wild, all a part of the simulation aspect, so that the game play itself remains fresh and true to its exploratory purpose.

According to EGOSOFT, here are a few of the amazing features players can expect:

Spaceflight sandbox: Acquire ships and upgrade their systems or create fleets of hundreds. From small scouts to massive capital ships. Fly them all from cockpit or bridge and remote command with a powerful map.

Research: Research new technologies like teleportation, blueprints for station and ship construction and much more

Build: Full creativity with station construction. Station and factory modules can be freely connected to form ever growing economic or military installations.

Explore: A massive universe awaits sheer endless opportunities for exploration. Find resources for mining and crafting, to acquire rare technologies. Explore ancient installations.

Sandbox Gamestarts: Start into X4 from a variety of angles. Represent different factions, ships and technologies. Every start offers a new view at the universe, but all allow you to unlock everything.

Dynamic universe: Factions build and expand stations dynamically and react to the economy and military threats. Every game can take a new and unexpected turn for the entire universe.

Complex Economy: Trade with a single ship or rise to become an empire manager competing with entire civilizations. A fully simulated and dynamic economy reacts to changes on every level.

For those unfamiliar with the X game series, it began its journey into space back in 1999 with Beyond the Frontier. With the previous entry into the series making its debut back in 2013 with Rebirth, long-time fans are excited to jump back in with Foundations. Don’t believe us? Check out the early reviews over on the game’s official Steam page right here to see for yourself why this is a title worth scooping up.