Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Fans Find Bizarre Easter Egg That May Hint at Daredevil DLC

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans have uncovered a new Easter egg in the game that may point to Daredevil DLC. After five years of waiting, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is here and fans are swinging through the city at high speeds, picking out all kinds of little details. With millions of players canvasing every corner of the map, you'd think we'd already know everything Insomniac Games has put into the game. Well, even a couple weeks after launch, fans are still finding all kinds of new things about the game and some of them are pretty weird!

The latest discovery from fans is that there is a strange hidden room in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. If you go to a street on the Upper West Side, you will discover that there is a building with a window that is far more detailed than other windows in the game. You can see into a lot of buildings in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but they're usually filled with generic details like bookshelves, desks, and other ordinary things. This room is lit by some kind of small fire and is filled with swords, guns, and various symbols, suggesting it belongs to some kind of gang, cult, or army. Players speculate that this room actually belongs to The Hand, a secret society of ninjas that utilize magic and can even resurrect the dead. You'll often see them battle street-based heroes in the Marvel universe like Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Elektra, but Spider-Man has also gone toe to toe with them as well. They were most notably featured in the Netflix Marvel shows such as Daredevil and The Defenders.

Now, as for what this all means, fans think it could point to DLC. Insomniac Games has not confirmed or denied whether it will have DLC for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is interesting since they could probably just be direct and say no if there were zero plans for it. Director Bryan Intihar also suggested there is more to the story with Daredevil's office having been moved in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. No one really knows for sure what the hell is going on, but it likely isn't nothing. Maybe Daredevil will pop up in DLC, maybe he will get some kind of solo game, but either way, something as cryptic as this probably isn't a throwaway Easter egg.