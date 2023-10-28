Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Director Reveals What the Spider-Verse Quest Means for the Future

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's director has revealed how the Spider-Verse content came to be. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has a lot to breakdown. There are tons of narrative threads left hanging both in the main story and side quests of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but we have absolutely no idea when or how they will be resolved. Will it be DLC? Will there be another smaller-sized game like Miles Morales? Will we have to wait until Spider-Man 3 likely 3 – 5 years from now? It's anyone's guess. Nevertheless, one thing that has had people spiraling is the Spider-Verse/Spider-Bots quest in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

After you collect enough Spider-Bots, Spider-Man is sent to a mysterious location and a portal opens up. Aesthetically, it all looks like the Spider-Verse films and a character named Delilah takes the robots from you. She then warns you that if Miguel comes looking for them, "tell him finder's keepers." Delilah was actually a character cut from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which caused all kinds of speculation among fans about what this all really means. As for how it came together, creative director Bryan Intihar noted to Kinda Funny that they wanted to do something more than just suits and fancy animations after working closely with the Spider-Verse team. When they realized they were already designing collectible Spider-Bots, they reached out to the Spider-Verse team who notified Insomniac Games that they had scrapped this Delilah character. From there, they were able to connect the dots.

As for whether this means anything larger, Intihar honestly does not know. The director isn't ruling out any kind of larger plan if they come up with one that makes sense, but they have not thought that far ahead. Ultimately, Insomniac Games is satisfied with it just being a fun little moment, but is willing to see where it goes if the opportunity presents itself. Given the Spider-Verse sequels seem to have pretty chaotic productions where things are constantly shifting, being added, or removed at any given moment, it would likely be pretty hard to coordinate all these connections across both the filmmakers and Insomniac Games. Maybe there's a chance the stars will align, though.