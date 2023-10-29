Marvel's Spider-Man and Wolverine Confirmed to Take Place in Same Universe

Insomniac Games director Bryan Intihar has confirmed that its trio of Marvel's Spider-Man games will take place in the same universe as Marvel's Wolverine, which is the studio's next big project. When Marvel's Wolverine was first announced back in 2021, fans immediately wondered about whether or not the new Marvel title would potentially crossover with Insomniac's take on Spider-Man. And while it remains to be seen if Wolverine and Spidey will ever appear on-screen together, that possibility is now far more likely to happen.

Speaking to Kinda Funny, Intihar was asked directly if Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Wolverine are each set within the same world. Intihar confirmed this to be true by stating that each takes place within world 1048, which is seemingly the universe number that has been given to Insomniac's projects. This designation is something that Marvel has done for quite a long time in other mediums, with Universe 616 being the most well-known as it has housed Marvel's main continuity of its various comics for multiple decades.

When it comes to why a Spider-Man and Wolverine collaboration didn't happen in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Intihar said that those within Insomniac wanted the team working on Marvel's Wolverine to simply focus on their own project for the time being. Intihar added that with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, who was so focused on creating the best Spider-Man game imaginable, which is something that he wants the Wolverine team to also do. As such, having the characters cross over at this point in time just didn't make sense. Still, it's definitely feasible that if Marvel's Wolverine ends up spawning sequels of its own, then Insomniac could do a team-up with Spider-Man at some point further down the road.

For the time being, Marvel's Wolverine still doesn't have a launch window of any point, but it is known to be in development exclusively for PlayStation 5. Now that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has finally hit store shelves, there's a chance that 2024 could bring with it more information on Wolverine.

