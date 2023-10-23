Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Breaks Sales Record for PlayStation

Sony has today announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has already broken a major sales record for PlayStation. Upon its arrival at the end of this past week, it seemed likely that Spider-Man 2 was poised to be a huge hit. Not only did the original Marvel’s Spider-Man become one of the highest-selling PlayStation exclusives ever, but its sequel was met with rousing acclaim from critics. Now, it’s clear that this early positivity surrounding the latest Spider-Man game has led to the game selling at a very quick rate.

Shared on social media today, PlayStation announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has now become the fastest-selling game ever published by PlayStation Studios. In total, Spider-Man 2 sold over 2.5 million copies in a single 24-hour period, which is staggering, to say the least. Just last year, God of War Ragnarok broke records for PlayStation when it sold 5.1 million copies in its first week of availability. Currently, Spider-Man 2 would be on pace to break that record based on its first-day sales.

Perhaps the only thing that would prevent Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from selling more copies in its first week when compared to God of War Ragnarok is that Insomniac’s latest is exclusive to PS5. By comparison, God of War Ragnarok was released for both PS5 and PS4, meaning that there was simply a larger audience for the game to be sold to. Still, the fervor and excitement around Spider-Man 2 has likely surpassed that of Ragnarok, which means there’s still a chance that it could surpass this previous milestone.

Great news, Spidey fans — Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 has sold more than 2.5 million copies in the first 24 hours. Thanks for making this a high-flying launch! pic.twitter.com/k3KdioW6x7 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 23, 2023

Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Is Likely Happening

Now that PlayStation has confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is already selling in droves, it’s beginning to seem even more likely that Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 will happen. Without spoiling anything, Insomniac itself teases at the conclusion of Spider-Man 2 that it’s paving the way for a third mainline game. For now, Spider-Man 3 hasn’t been formally announced, but the fact that this series continues to haul in so much money for those at PlayStation will surely lead to higher-ups within the publisher greenlighting another sequel sooner rather than later. Even if this does happen, though, the next Spidey game might not be divulged to the public for a few more years.

Until that time, if you’d like to see more of what we happened to think of Spider-Man’s latest adventure, you can find a snippet from our review here:

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is finally here and it’s a bigger, better sequel in almost every single way. Although it comes with some caveats, Insomniac Games continues to prove it understands Spider-Man across both gameplay and story. There are few developers capable of giving this much depth to a character that has been around for this long and had this many stories, but Insomniac finds a way to make it all feel fresh.”