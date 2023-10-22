Is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Getting DLC?

Will Marvel's Spider-Man 2 be receiving DLC in the future? This is a question that a variety of PlayStation fans have had in the wake of Insomniac's latest Spider-Man video game rolling out at the end of this past week. In simplest terms, no DLC for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has yet been confirmed or announced, which means we don't have an answer either way just yet. That being said, Insomniac's history suggests that new content for Spider-Man 2 could be arriving in the coming months.

For those who may have forgotten, the original Marvel's Spider-Man ended up receiving a somewhat lengthy expansion that came about as DLC after release. This expansion, titled The City That Never Sleeps, took place after the events in the main game and was comprised of three chapters: The Heist, Turf Wars, and Silver Lining. All of these DLC installments came about in the first three months after the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man, which was quite a quick turnaround for Insomniac.

With this in mind, it's clear that Insomniac is open to working on DLC for this series and may look to do so once again with Marvel's Spider-Man 2. That being said, if another post-launch expansion does release in the future, it seems like it might take a bit longer for Insomniac to release it. Given that no such DLC has yet been unveiled, we might be waiting until 2024 to potentially receive new content for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Is Already a Success

Likely the biggest thing that would contribute to DLC for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 getting greenlit is the game selling at an incredibly high rate for PlayStation. Fortunately, all signs currently point to the game being a smash hit for Sony. Not only was the original Marvel's Spider-Man one of the highest-selling exclusives in PlayStation history, but Spider-Man 2 has already received a ton of critical acclaim and is one of the highest-reviewed games of the year. Because of these factors, it's likely that PlayStation will want to keep up the game's momentum by releasing DLC of some sort.

If nothing else, though, the one thing we know with certainty is that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will continue to receive new updates in the weeks and months ahead. Many of these updates will likely address various bugs and other problems that players end up discovering, but there's also a chance that Insomniac will add some small new additions to the core game as well. With Marvel's Spider-Man, Insomniac added a variety of new suits for Spider-Man based on requests that fans made over time. Although there's no guarantee that Insomniac will look to bring more cosmetic options to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 moving forward, there's a good chance that the studio will listen to player feedback and try to meet their requests.