Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Director Responds to Game Length Criticisms

The director of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has provided a new statement in response to those who think that PlayStation's latest exclusive is a bit too short. By all accounts, Spider-Man 2 has been a big hit with both fans and critics in its first weekend of availability. Despite this, one common complaint that some have had has been with its length. Generally speaking, the story of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 can be completed in about 15 to 20 hours, while those looking to reach 100% completion can do so in roughly 25 to 30 hours. With 2023 being packed with titles that are much longer than this, some have found it a bit of a harder sell to drop $70 on Spider-Man 2 to get the most out of their money. Despite this, the game's director doesn't believe that Insomniac is offering a lackluster product whatsoever.

Speaking to BBC, Insomniac Games director Bryan Intihar said that those within the studio are far more focused on giving Marvel's Spider-Man 2 players an experience that's of a high quality above everything else. Intihar acknowledged that people are looking to spend their own hard-earned money to play Spider-Man 2, though, which he takes seriously. To that end, Intihar said that he's focused on making a game that players will deem "worth it" upon completion.

"For us, it really comes down to the experience we want to deliver with the quality we want to hit," Intihar said in response to a question about Spider-Man 2's length. "Obviously, there's a certain level of, 'hey, someone's going to spend this much money on a game', so we want to give them the experience that's worth it. Our job is to make sure that you feel no matter how long it is, it's worth that money, it's worth that investment."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Should Be a Mega-Hit

Even though some players have wished that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was a bit longer, it doesn't seem like the game's length should impact its sales. The original Marvel's Spider-Man, which is roughly the same length as its sequel, ended up being PlayStation's highest-selling exclusive in history. With this in mind, it's clear that many haven't been deterred from throwing down their money to play Insomniac's Spider-Man titles.

Assuming that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 does sell at an incredibly high rate, we should hear more from Sony soon enough about how its latest PlayStation 5 exclusive performed. More often than not, when a new PlayStation game happens to have a strong sales performance out of the gate, Sony will let the general public know in the first days or weeks after its launch. If this proves to be true once again, we might learn more about Spider-Man 2's performance in terms of sales quite soon.