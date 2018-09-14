‘Spider-Man’ Vintage Cartoon Suit Leads To Recreation of 2000 PlayStation Cover Art

Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 has some, ahem, amazing costumes, including this vintage cartoon costume that gives us all the feels. But now someone’s taken that and gone the extra mile, bringing back a classic Spider-Man game’s cover art and taking it to new heights.

Over on Reddit, a user by the name of TrevT2 has taken a selfie from the 2018 Spider-Man game and crafted it around the 2000 Neversoft-produced Spider-Man game for the original PlayStation, creating something old and new at the same time. You can see the cover art in full below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s pretty neat, actually — and makes us nostalgic to play the old game again, even if it’s not nearly as sophisticated as Insomniac Games‘ take on the hero.

But more importantly, the Reddit community has been having fun with the cover art, even going as far as to repeat quotes from the classic game in the thread. These include “I’m already at full health” (something that’s said when you walk over a health icon), “My web fluid is topped off already!” (same with the web fluid) and “No one can control the Symbiotes, no one!” We’ve included some footage from the old game for good measure, so you can get an idea of where it’s coming from. (Alas, no “Surf the web! Surf the web!” clip, sorry.)

Others had great memories of the game, such as “I still remember sweaty hands trying to run from doc-symbiote” and “Still own my PS1 and an actual copy if (of) this game. Played it a couple weeks before I got the new one.”

It would be great for Sony and/or Insomniac Games to introduce such an option to recreate classic PlayStation Spider-Man box art, even if that means removing the Activision logo. We can see a number of alternatives now — even stuff that reminds us of great games like Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions. Let’s see what the next update brings.

In the meantime, kudos, TrevT2. You’ve got our classic gaming memories stirring here at the office. Now where’d that PlayStation go?

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.