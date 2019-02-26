‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Was Inspired by a Video Game

After a huge Oscar win for the incredible animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the visually stunning cinematic experience is on everyone’s minds. While the comic book influences were wildly apparent, it appears that a Spidey video game was also a huge contributing factor to the inspiration behind the series that eventually gave us this amazing movie.

Marvel writer Dan Slott started to talk about what drove the creative push behind the Into the Spider-Verse comics – which eventually became the movie we can enjoy today. According to Slott, it all started when the game studio Beenox flew him out to their studio to show off their game Spider-Man Shattered Dimensions that first made its debut back in 2010.

According to the comic writer, “I called my editor, Steve Wacker, from the studio. Told him the game looked GREAT and that we should do this story in the comics, but one up them, make it BIGGER and do something they couldn’t do, have all the Spideys interact, and use EVERY SPIDER-MAN EVER!”

The entire Twitter thread then dove even deeper into the comics that influenced this arc as well, and it is honestly an incredible ride that really goes to show how detailed the creative process can be and how it can continue to build upon itself to make something great and then turn around and create something just as incredible in its own right.

To think, the comic movie that took the cinematic world by storm and created a huge buzz at this year’s Oscars partially started because of a video game. It does this gamer’s heart good to see that and the team behind the film deserve every bit of success they are having.

