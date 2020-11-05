Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales TV Spot Released

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales developer Insomniac Games has shared a new TV spot for the upcoming PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 video game. It's an overall brief cinematic look at the new title, but it manages to get across a number of core themes and gameplay bits in a relatively short time. If you are not already hyped up for the release next week on November 12th, it should likely get you there.

The new spot focuses on Miles himself and his fighting against the game's new enemies, who all have some serious tech at their disposal. The Underground means business, but Miles isn't going down without a fight. After all, and as he minds himself, he's Spider-Man. It helps that he has some special powers in his pocket beyond what Peter Parker can do, and they are on display here as well. You can check out the new TV commercial below:

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12th for $49.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is set to launch on November 12th as well but for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales so far? Are you excited for release next week? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!