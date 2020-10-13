Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Shares an Update on the Game's Villains

✖

In case you missed it, developer Insomniac Games brought back the Marvel newspaper Daily Bugle in a new form this week called Daily Bugle Now in order to share in-universe information about the upcoming video game Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales that's set to release next month. Today, Daily Bugle Now has offered an update on the new and returning villains.

After giving a brief overview of the events of the previous games as it relates to villains -- what with Otto Octavius breaking them our of the Raft before all of them being returned there -- the update provides some background on the new enemies that have come to power since that time. "Since then, a lack of formation and respect within the lower ranks have leaderless henchmen turning on each other," it reads in part. "But the Underground, a wily gang assumed to have disbanded after last year's events, has resurfaced as an organized neon-lit crew with startling high-tech weaponry."

You can check out the full new Daily Bugle Now below:

In Marvel's New York, there's always a new threat ready to rise to power. Check it out in Daily Bugle Now. #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/ngqdxmYcy4 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 13, 2020

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12th for $49.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is set to launch on November 12th as well but for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales so far? How do you feel about the return of the Daily Bugle? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!