Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Player Finds Another Inhumans Easter Egg

By and large, it seems like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales overall includes fewer sly references and Easter eggs than the previous video game, Marvel's Spider-Man, but it does have its fair share. Notably, the standalone video game keeps much of what was in the previous title, including the Lockjaw statue on Wall Street, but there is also yet another Inhumans Easter egg in the video game, apparently.

Specifically, a player discovered a second, smaller Lockjaw statue inside one of the game's many hideouts. It looks pretty much exactly like the larger statue of the Inhumans' companion, and could very well be just an appropriately sized version of the same asset. Lockjaw, if you're not familiar, is a teleporting dog that regularly features in stories about the Inhumans, including Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel.

As to why there even exists a giant Lockjaw statue in the Spider-Man video games in the first place, the short version is: lawyers. Insomniac Games wasn't able to use the Charging Bull statue that exists in the real-life physical location for legal reasons, so the company made up a new statue to replace it.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is now available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is available for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 itself is also now available globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

