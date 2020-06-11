Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Announcement Has Fans Shook
The first details of surrounding the PlayStation 5 were announced on Thursday, letting fans know what they can expect from the upcoming console. The event gave the video game world quite a lot to take in -- including a pretty unexpected announcement regarding the Marvel's Spider-Man franchise. Early on in the event, fans got a first-look trailer at Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, an upcoming game that will be released in the 2020 holiday season. As the name suggests, the game will allow fans to fully suit up as Miles Morales/Spider-Man, who first got his powers towards the end of Marvel's Spider-Man.
Miles has grown into a pretty beloved character in recent years, with the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introducing him to a whole other audience. Given his significance in the Marvel universe - plus just how genuinely cool the first footage looks - fans were pretty blown away by the announcement, with many agreeing that the game just might be enough to justify them purchasing a PS5. Here are some of our favorite reactions to the first look at Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
HYPED
MILES MORALES PS5 SPIDER MAN GAME YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/KZVjL7ySmM— Ra6izzy #BLM‼️ (@Ra6izzy) June 11, 2020
Success
WE WON Y’ALL MILES MORALES GOT HIS OWN GAME ON THE PS5— master RHOshi💙. (@mckvnz_) June 11, 2020
History
Spider-Man sequel with Miles Morales and new Gran Turismo? pic.twitter.com/XYXJiMo2hB— Thomas Cavanagh (@TJCavs_) June 11, 2020
Screaming
THIS IS A SPIDERMAN MILES MORALES STAN ACCOUNT OMG I AUDIBLY SCREAMED WHEN I RECOGNIZED THE SUIT #PS5— taran // BLM // ACAB (@thebatman_2021) June 11, 2020
Excited
MILES MORALES SPIDERMAN GAME ON PS5?!?!!??! pic.twitter.com/42jR8pniex— 🤿whory matthews. (@HopOutACoupe) June 11, 2020
Truly
MILES MORALES AS THE MAIN CHARACTER ON PS5 SPIDERMAN GAME YOU LOVE TO SEE IT.— sincerely, ivy marie. (@sincerely__ivy) June 11, 2020
Same?!
I’M REALLY IN SHAMBLES LEMME GO OPEN MY WALLET IN PREPARATION FOR SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES TO TAKE WHAT HE DESERVES pic.twitter.com/59vXZaY14P— AHT AHT (@wumbooty) June 11, 2020
Welp
Well I’m done with Xbox. Just saw the #PlayStation5 will have a Miles Morales Spider-Man game and I’m sold. pic.twitter.com/89t0SrUVee— Brandon Clay (@brandoncpay407) June 11, 2020
Good Point
Spiderman: miles morales makes sense, spider-man 2 wouldve been confusing and dude beat up almost all his rogue gallery in one game— bucket guy (@ZMONEY220) June 11, 2020
Amazing
oscar winner miles morales is now on the ps5 we love to see it yup— . (@SElGFREID) June 11, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.