Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Announcement Has Fans Shook

The first details of surrounding the PlayStation 5 were announced on Thursday, letting fans know what they can expect from the upcoming console. The event gave the video game world quite a lot to take in -- including a pretty unexpected announcement regarding the Marvel's Spider-Man franchise. Early on in the event, fans got a first-look trailer at Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, an upcoming game that will be released in the 2020 holiday season. As the name suggests, the game will allow fans to fully suit up as Miles Morales/Spider-Man, who first got his powers towards the end of Marvel's Spider-Man.

Miles has grown into a pretty beloved character in recent years, with the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introducing him to a whole other audience. Given his significance in the Marvel universe - plus just how genuinely cool the first footage looks - fans were pretty blown away by the announcement, with many agreeing that the game just might be enough to justify them purchasing a PS5. Here are some of our favorite reactions to the first look at Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.