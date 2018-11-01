Target Black Friday Leak Confirms $200 Spider-Man PS4 Bundle

A few days ago, we ran a story on an accidental leak of a Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Slim bundle that was listed at Walmart, offering the game and the 1TB system put together for a low price of $199. The listing was taken down almost immediately, although a lucky few did manage to get orders in. But it left us wondering if this was in fact something we would see for the holidays.

And indeed it is. Thanks to a leaked ad for Target’s forthcoming Black Friday specials, it looks like the bundle is officially happening, as Sony will be offering it just in time for the blockbuster sales event that’s happening later this month.

The ad, which can be found here, showcases the bundle going for $199 as part of a “doorbuster” event for the retail chain, down from its “usual” price of $299. Something tells us that Sony will be offering this bundle sooner rather than later, considering the popularity of the Insomniac Games release. You can see the image for yourself below.

Considering that the previously offered PlayStation 4 Pro bundle with the specially designed Spider-Man system and game sold out in a hurry, it doesn’t hurt for Sony to offer up another one for players to enjoy their favorite web-slinger. It may not be fancy, but for $200, you won’t hear us complaining about what it has to offer.

In addition, some other deals were highlighted in Target’s ad, including some killer prices on games like God of War and Detroit: Become Human, as well as a discounted Starlink: Battle For Atlas bundle. Resetera recapped all the best deals, which you can see below:

$25 God of War & Detroit

$30 Shadow of the Tomb Raider

$35 Forza Horizon 4 & Soulcalibur VI

$40 Starlink Bundle

$299 Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pre-installed

$249 PSVR Bundle with Move Controllers, Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR

There’s some really good stuff here, particularly that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch bundle and the $35 SoulCalibur VI and Forza Horizon 4. And if you’ve been wanting to get the PlayStation VR, $250 is tough to beat.

We’ll let you know what other Black Friday deals get revealed over the next few weeks. But keep tabs on that $200 Spider-Man PS4 system. That’s quite impressive.

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

