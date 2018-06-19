Spider-Man PS4 Limited Edition Shirt Up For Pre-Order

Let’s say that you’re an ultimate fan of Spider-Man and you’ve been going all out to find all the collectibles surrounding the game. And, yes, that includes pre-ordering the collector’s edition of the PS4 release that’s completely out of stock. So what’s next?

Well, according to the Insomniac Games livestream that’s just taken place, an awesome t-shirt, that’s what! The developers talked while showing off gameplay and revealed that a limited edition t-shirt is available for pre-order, set to be released sometime this fall, probably around the same time as the game.

The shirt, which was worn by Insomniac Games team members during the Electronic Entertainment Expo last week, can be pre-ordered here and is going for $25 plus shipping. It’ll be available in limited numbers, although all sizes, from X-Small to XX-Large, will be on hand.

The shirt is colored bright red and features an image of Spider-Man shooting out webs both in front and behind him while swinging through the air. The art covers a good portion of the front side of the shirt, complete with Spidey making an awesome pose in between web thwipps. You can see the front side below!

On the back, there’s only the Spider-Man game logo, but the business is definitely going on in the front, so the shirt is well worth it to fans of both Spidey and Insomniac Games. (Or, if you’re like us, both.) You can check it out at the links above, but hurry. These official Marvel/Insomniac Games licensed shirts are likely to go fast!

There’s also word that more Spider-Man goods could be going up on the Insomniac Games store soon, though we’re still waiting confirmation on that. Considering that the developer sells such awesome stuff however, it’s not a real surprise. Now the real question is what it’ll be offering. Lunch boxes? Vinyl figures based on in-game character designs? More shirts? We’ll find out soon enough.

Feel free to stop by the store in the meantime though, especially if you’ve got a hankering for cool stuff from Resistance, Ratchet & Clank and Sunset Overdrive. Seriously, you owe it to yourself to pick up a Sitzpinkler tee to go alongside your newly acquired Spidey shirt.

Spider-Man releases on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. You can watch the recapped livestream above!