Watch the Spider-Man PS4 Insomniac Games Live Stream Here

So last week, we reported the news that Insomniac Games would be hosting a Spider-Man PlayStation 4 livestream today, showcasing new gameplay footage from the forthcoming game along with a Q & A with creative director Bryan Intihar.

Well, consider this your friendly reminder that the stream is about to happen. We’ve embedded the player for Insomniac Games’ Twitch channel above so you can watch the action happen live. The reminder from Twitter is below, along with a striking image of Spidey in action.

Just 2 hours until our Insomniac Live stream all about #SpiderManPS4. Be sure to tune in on @Twitch! You won’t want to miss it! https://t.co/2LWm21PJ2t #BeGreater #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/ThldsI6Aql — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 18, 2018

You can also watch the stream here if you choose to catch the action direct on the Twitch page.

We’ve been crazy about the latest Spider-Man adventure since we tried it out last week at Sony‘s press conference/party, with lengthy hands-on impressions to boot that discuss the boss battle with the Shocker, as well as making your way around the city to stop random crimes. We’ll likely see more of this in action during today’s live presentation, along with a few other surprises.

The game has already been turning heads with its E3 presentation, racking up 13 million views on YouTube with its gameplay and trailer clips, alongside other things like interviews and impressions. Chances are we’ll be seeing Spidey swing into more action in the months ahead, leading up to the game’s release later this summer.

Intihar may also reveal more details about the game during the livestream, including potential information about the “mystery” villain making the rounds, as well as possibly more information on Miles Morales’ role and more. It’ll be a great show, so be sure to, ahem, swing by.

We’ll bring you all the details on whatever new stuff gets revealed during the stream, so be sure to check back.

Spider-Man releases on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and Playstation 4 Pro. There’s no word yet, but there could be a special PS4 Pro Spider-Man system model introduced real soon.