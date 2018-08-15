Spider-Man Would Beat Kratos In A Fight, Says Insomniac Dev

Who would win in a fight Kratos or Spider-Man? The answer is obviously Kratos, but apparently Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s Creative Director, Bryan Intihar, doesn’t agree. Because apparently, he thinks Spidey could take down the Ghost of Sparta.

That’s right, while speaking to GameSpot, Intihar was asked one of the most important questions every PlayStation fan has thought about recently: Kratos vs. Spider-Man, who wins?

“Oh god, who would win Spider-Man or Kratos? Sorry, Cory it’s going to be Spider-Man all the way,” replied Intihar laughing (Cory meaning Cory Barlog, God of War’s Creative Director).

While Intihar is objectively wrong, I can’t say I blame him for siding with Spidey, who after being bitten by a radioactive spider gains the speed, strength, and powers of a spider, and who has endless experience defeating powerful foes. But is he a match for an angry, godslaying Kratos with an axe in hand? No, of course not. Try shooting Kratos’ face with a web and see how that goes for you.

In all seriousness, being the Creative Director of Marvel’s Spider-Man essentially forces Intihar to answer Spider-Man, even if he knows deep down three Spider-Mans couldn’t even handle a drowsy Kratos. I wonder what the aforementioned Barlog thinks though. Not that his answer would be definitive, after all, he has his own biases.

The only way to truly settle this would be to ask a third-party. In other words, can somebody please get Shuhei Yoshida on the phone, and tell him it’s urgent. We need to settle this debate so that we can move onto the real one: Kratos vs. Waluigi. Just kidding, Kratos is powerful and relentless, but even a godslayer has their limits.

God of War is currently available on PlayStation 4, and Marvel’s Spider-Man is poised to join it next month on September 7. For more news, information, and media on the former, click here, and for more on the latter, click here.

As always, hit the comments section and let us know what you think. Who would you pick in a fight: Spidey or Kratos? If you think Spidey, let’s hear your case. If you think Kratos, no need, objective, undeniable truth is your case.