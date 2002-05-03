Spider-Man Devs Insist The PS4 Game Hasn’t Been Graphically Downgraded

At E3 2017 Sony delivered several minutes of eye-popping Spider-Man PS4 Pro gameplay, although some picky fans weren't impressed. Spider-Man is the latest game to be accused to going through a "graphical downgrade" prior to launch, although developer Insomniac Games insists it's not the case.

Comparing the new E3 2017 coverage, above, to the E3 2016 reveal trailer at the bottom of this post, does reveal some differences. The older footage appears to have different lighting and slightly more detailed textures, giving a more realistic look over all. Spider-Man's 2017 footage still looks great, but it's has a somewhat brighter, more cartoony vibe, which could be a good or bad thing depending on your point of view. Regardless, Insomniac denies any sort of downgrade has occurred.

There was no downgrade — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 9, 2017

At this point, it's safe to assume most games won't look as good at launch as they did in their debut trailers. Even if publishers insist a reveal trailer was captured "in-engine," said engine was probably running on an impossibly powerful computer, with the footage being significantly tweaked and polished. Think of most reveal trailers as an optimistic goal, usually an unrealistic one, not a promise. You'll be less frustrated that way.

Insomniac also recently weighed in on the size of Spider-Man's New York City, saying the game is much more expansive than the developer's largest previous game…

That's not a comparison we can really make. It's several times larger than Sunset City was tho — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 9, 2017

Insomniac has been steadily tweeting out Spider-Man details over the past couple weeks, covering the game's comic book-inspired story, the role Miles Morales will be playing, and other details.

Spider-Man swings onto PS4 sometime within the first half of 2018.