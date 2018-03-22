Spider-Man PS4 Possibly Teased for Spring Release

Tin-foil hat time, my fellow web-heads! This morning Marvel fans are hyped because they’re convinced that Marvel Games’ executive creative director Bill Rosemann is teasing a spring release for Spider-Man on PS4. Yesterday afternoon Rosemann took to Twitter to celebrate the first day of spring with the following gif which, as you can imagine, sent fans into a speculative, foam-mouthed frenzy:

We know: it sounds like a bit of a stretch. Can’t a man just celebrate the dawning of a new and warmer season with a gif (an old gif, at that) of the game he’s currently working on and excited about?! If we were working on Spider-Man and wanting to be cheeky and promote it a bit, we probably would have done the same thing. In fact, this is the most likely explanation. Occam’s razor be damned, though: there may be more to this than meets the eye!

If you think about it, a spring release for Spider-Man PS4 would make a lot of sense. The last day of spring this year falls on June 21, which means that in order to fit into a spring release window, it would need to launch on or before that day. On one hand, that would give Insomniac an opportunity to advertise Spider-Man in theaters before showings of Avengers: Infinity War, which would be incredible marketing. On the other hand, that would mean that they would need to reveal the release date pretty soon. We figured we’d learn the release date during E3, but E3 would be way too late, and wouldn’t give fans very much time to pre-order.

If we are looking at a spring launch for Spider-Man, that would mean that a release date announcement would need to drop some time in April, especially if the game is going to be promoted before Infinity War in theaters. It’s a bit of a long-shot, but we’re hoping for a pleasant surprise. And we’re not the only ones:

RELEASEDATEBILL?! — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) March 20, 2018

@BillRosemann SPIDER MAN PS4 IS COMING IN THIS SPRING IN FEW WEEKS OR IN NEXT 2 MONTHS ACCORDING TO YOU???PLZZZZ REPLY MUST..I’LL BE WAITING! — haris ahmed (@harisah39696924) March 21, 2018

no timeframe within 2018 has been announced — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 21, 2018

That last one was a buzzkill, sorry about that. Keep the hope alive!