‘Spider-Man Unlimited’ Shutting Down This March

Today, Gameloft announced that its mobile game Spider-Man Unlimited will be shutting down on March 31, 2019.

While the game will be playable for a couple more months, there will be no new content updates of any sort.

Videos by ComicBook.com

News of the endless runner mobile game closing up shop comes way of the game’s official Facebook page, where Gameloft wrote the following:

“We are sad to announce that our journey with Spider-Man Unlimited is coming to an end. The game will be playable until March 31st 2019 but we will not release any new content updates.

We thank you, web-heads, for 4 spectacular years of saving the Spider-Verse and for being the best super-heroic squad we could ever ask for!”

Spider-Man Unlimited was far from the world’s biggest mobile game, but it did have a hardcore following of considerable size, and is notably going to leaving said core on a narrative cliffhanger, which always stinks. Though judging by the reaction of some fans, the game turning the lights off didn’t come as a huge surprise, just an unfortunate one.

For those that don’t know: the Spider-Man runner was first revealed back in June 2014 during Comic-Con before launching for free across both iOS and Android devices in September of the same year.

In it, players control Spidey and his alternate versions during a fight against members of the Sinister Six and other villains.

While it’s a runner, the game’s main mode did notably feature actual goals for players to complete that went beyond just running as far as you can. And of course, there are plenty of suits to unlock or buy.

To date, the game has been downloaded more than 30 million times, and sits at a decent 79 on Metacritic.

Thank you for your years of service pic.twitter.com/gdsugiZSEx — 🌻 Spider-Verse Spoiler Free 🌻 (@gwenstacying) December 20, 2018

Well, not gonna say I didn’t see this coming and I didn’t have my gripes with y’all for some things that happened but having said all that, you guys created an app I played for a very long time (which is rare). I hope nothing but the best for your future endeavors — Joshua Howe (@RealJoshHowe) December 20, 2018

I’ve been following since y’all first started. I never got a lot of the characters I wanted but loved all of the new art and fan service for a lot of obscure characters. See y’all around. 🙌 — Holly Jolly Aaron (@Bizarnage) December 20, 2018