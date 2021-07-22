Splatoon 2 Trends as Fans Celebrate the Nintendo Switch Game's Anniversary
On July 21st, 2017, Splatoon 2 released on the Nintendo Switch. While the first game in the series was a surprise success on the Wii U, Splatoon 2 proved to be a much bigger hit for Nintendo. The game built off the success of the original Splatoon, while adding a number of new options, modes, and more. At this point, Splatoon has become a top-tier franchise for Nintendo, and a third entry in the series is set to release sometime next year. Until then, fans are still playing Splatoon 2, and many took to social media to share their passion for the game!
Are you a fan of Splatoon 2? Do you plan on checking out Splatoon 3 when it drops? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Splatoon 2!
Splatoon 2 has meant a lot to players over the last four years.
prevnext
Many thanks to Nintendo, the team, and everyone for making this series. Splatoon will forever being my heart.
Happy Anniversary, Splatoon 2 🦑💚 pic.twitter.com/7jePgm1gL4— Emerald O'Donnell (Hiatus) (@DonnellEmerald) July 21, 2021
Some shared their favorite memories...
prevnext
Happy 4th Anniversary to Splatoon 2!! This game is awesome!! To celebrate, here's some of my favorite memories!! #Splatoon2 #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/2WHGQvXQZq— Fightman64 (@fightman64) July 21, 2021
...while others found a way to celebrate in the game!
prevnext
Happy Anniversary Splatoon 2!!! pic.twitter.com/tsfK8ZuEFH— Aloha (@Skull_Eyebrows) July 21, 2021
The Switch title has a passionate community.
prevnext
Happy 4th anniversary Splatoon 2!!— Scxpter | Guys im a fortnite addict now help (@YesIAmScxpter) July 21, 2021
This game has legitimately changed my life and helped me meet so many people, and I can't wait to see what Splatoon 3 does for the community! pic.twitter.com/UjLLsRUW0f
That's a lot of hours!
prevnext
Happy 4th Anniversary Splatoon 2 🥰— Nico Robin says Drink Water (@allsundayjelly) July 21, 2021
Best Nintendo IP that I have 500 hours in 😄#Splatoon #スプラトゥーン pic.twitter.com/SN126R5tW2
Splatoon 3 hype is very real.
prevnext
Happy 4th Anniversary to Splatoon 2! A fantastic sequel to an amazing game! I’m very excited to see what Splatoon 3 builds upon❤️ #Splatoon2 #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/nFmMXQL0ny— Hannah (@Hannah67989713) July 21, 2021
Many are ready to continue their Splatoon journeys.
prevnext
Happy 4th year anniversary to Splatoon 2!! This game has changed my life in a great way. I can’t wait to continue my splat journey with Splatoon 3 next year!! Thank u Nintendo!!
Credit: Nintendo!! 💚💖💛💜 pic.twitter.com/x4H4d6SiY5— Bunny/Jen 🐰 (@bunnyjen_xx) July 21, 2021
Don't let us down, Nintendo!
prev
we still have 7 and a half hours for nintendo to announce a splatoon 3 thing for splatoon 2's anniversary— kiana💎 (@parfaeTM) July 21, 2021