Splatoon 3 Gets New Art Ahead of Next Splatfest

This weekend, a new Splatfest will take place in Splatoon 3, forcing players to choose between three different flavors of ice cream: Vanilla, Strawberry, and Mint Chip. While the Splatfest isn't set to begin until May 14th at 5 p.m. PT, players can choose their team in the game right now, if they've already decided which they'll be representing. Nintendo has also dropped a new piece of artwork to build hype for the event, depicting a group of Inklings and Octolings against a background filled with different ice cream scoops.

The new art can be found below.

(Photo: Nintendo)

As usual, each option in the Splatfest will be supported by one of the three members of Deep Cut. This time around, Shiver is Team Vanilla, Frye is on Team Strawberry, and Big Man is backing Mint Chip. The trio is already throwing barbs at one another when players boot up Splatoon 3, with Shiver (accurately) noting that Mint Chip is basically just toothpaste flavored ice cream. Shiver actually picked the winner last time around, with Team Power coming out on top in a Splatfest themed around The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We'll have to wait until Sunday to see whether Shiver's team of choice takes home the win once again!

One of the most interesting things about Splatfests is seeing which team players choose. Some players choose the option that they're most passionate about, while others will always pick the one that their favorite idol chooses. There's no "right" way to choose, but Splatfests tend to bring out the most passion among the game's community. During the week or so leading up to the event, Splatsville is usually filled with player art cheering on one team or another. It's been more than two months since the last Splatfest, so it's a safe bet that the Splatoon 3 community will be pretty excited to get back into the action later this week!

