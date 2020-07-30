Splinter Cell Fans Would Rather Have a New Game Instead of a Netflix Series

By Marc Deschamps

Splinter Cell fans got a major surprise this afternoon with the announcement of a new animated series from Ubisoft and Netflix. Franchise star Sam Fisher has made cameos in a number of games over the last few years, but fans have been waiting for a new game in the Splinter Cell series since 2013. The new Netflix series is certainly not the announcement that fans were expecting, and many are a bit disappointed, as a result. With the talent involved, it seems likely that Splinter Cell fans might change their tunes as the show's release gets closer, but for now, the news seems bittersweet, to say the least.

What do you think of the Splinter Cell animated series?

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the Splinter Cell animated series!

People really want a new Splinter Cell game!

Kind of seems that way, doesn't it?

Come on, Ubisoft!

Well, that's a bit pessimistic.

Castlevania fans can relate.

The frustration is understandable.

Seeing something trending can definitely go either way...

Some fans will take what they can get, though!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

