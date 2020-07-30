Splinter Cell Fans Would Rather Have a New Game Instead of a Netflix Series
Splinter Cell fans got a major surprise this afternoon with the announcement of a new animated series from Ubisoft and Netflix. Franchise star Sam Fisher has made cameos in a number of games over the last few years, but fans have been waiting for a new game in the Splinter Cell series since 2013. The new Netflix series is certainly not the announcement that fans were expecting, and many are a bit disappointed, as a result. With the talent involved, it seems likely that Splinter Cell fans might change their tunes as the show's release gets closer, but for now, the news seems bittersweet, to say the least.
People really want a new Splinter Cell game!
Please just make new splinter cell game PLEASE— illy (@ihateallpeople7) July 30, 2020
Kind of seems that way, doesn't it?
Splinter Cell TV Series announced.
They'll do anything with Sam fischer except a new Splinter Cell game— Boba Fetty Wap (@The_Green_Blur) July 30, 2020
Come on, Ubisoft!
BUT LIKE WHERE IS MY NEXT SPLINTER CELL GAME, UBISOFT??? WHERE IS IT YOU COWARDS— Sassy Space Potato | BLM (@assassysin) July 30, 2020
Well, that's a bit pessimistic.
It doesn't how many Netflix series and mobile games he's featured in... Splinter Cell isn't coming back.— Ian (@ShepCommandr) July 30, 2020
Castlevania fans can relate.
Splinter Cell fans have been begging for a game for years and they get an animated series instead. Existence is pain. https://t.co/7BPP0v8YTa— Valentine (@GigaJhin) July 30, 2020
The frustration is understandable.
WHY ARE WE GETTING A SPLINTER CELL TV SHOW WE HAVEN'T HAD A GAME IN 7 YEARS!!! AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA— Pawl 🐾 (@tumblesheeb) July 30, 2020
Seeing something trending can definitely go either way...
PISSED. I saw Splinter Cell trending and my heart skipped a beat. That was my favorite Tom Clancy game. I don't care about the show, I want a new game!— Ryzing Light (@RyzingL) July 30, 2020
Some fans will take what they can get, though!
Splinter cell fans getting crumbs finally pic.twitter.com/nP76XwDPh8— 🌜Sammii🌛 (@iceblights) July 30, 2020
