Splinter Cell Fans Would Rather Have a New Game Instead of a Netflix Series

Splinter Cell fans got a major surprise this afternoon with the announcement of a new animated series from Ubisoft and Netflix. Franchise star Sam Fisher has made cameos in a number of games over the last few years, but fans have been waiting for a new game in the Splinter Cell series since 2013. The new Netflix series is certainly not the announcement that fans were expecting, and many are a bit disappointed, as a result. With the talent involved, it seems likely that Splinter Cell fans might change their tunes as the show's release gets closer, but for now, the news seems bittersweet, to say the least.

