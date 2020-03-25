Sam Fisher is Back in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, But Fans Want More

Today, Ubisoft gave Splinter Cell fans a bit of a tease with the release of the new Deep State DLC for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The title adds eight new story missions and stealth-based gameplay, so it certainly seems like the perfect place for Sam Fisher to show up. The only problem is that Splinter Cell fans have been waiting for a new game in the series since 2013’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist. While many fans are happy to see the character appear once again, it’s definitely not the new game Splinter Cell fans have been long waiting for. As such, it’s a bit of a double-edged sword!
Are you excited to see Sam Fisher’s return? Would you like to see the character appear in an all-new Splinter Cell game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Videos by ComicBook.com
Keep reading to find out what fans think about Sam Fisher’s return!
Fans really want a new Splinter Cell.
Sam Fisher should return in a new Splinter Cell Game.
— 50nn7 Ch1B4 vs Fr4nc0 B36813 (@BgbPxq) March 19, 2020
People are pumped to have Michael Ironside back, at least!
Sam Fisher vs. <checks notes> Terminators?
Cripes, Ubisoft, please stop this nonsense. While it's always good to hear Michael Ironside's voice, I can *hear* the advancing age in his voice.
GREENLIGHT A PROPER NEW SPLINTER CELL GAME AND TAKE IT SERIOUSLY. PUT CLINT HOCKING ON IT https://t.co/FeKABVsq2L
— Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) March 19, 2020
It’s a pretty legitimate question.
When will Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher come back to Splinter Cell... https://t.co/5gkFgoI5om
— ally💥 (@grumpyrobins) March 25, 2020
It doesn’t help that this is Sam’s second appearance in a Ghost Recon game.
Sam Fisher has been used in more Ghost Recon properties over the last decade than Splinter Cell.
UNBELIEVABLE, @Ubisoft https://t.co/21lW7dZ0Nt pic.twitter.com/qRT2ltpmZk
— Firas 🦇 (@Aldo7heApache) March 23, 2020
Of course, some fans just want to see the game get fixed.
Sam Fisher is 62yo, how is throwing a senior citizen at a broke game gonna fix my missing binoculars
— TOR (@ArluinCadeus) March 23, 2020
People just aren’t happy with Breakpoint, even with Sam Fisher in it.
I like Sam Fisher's development in the first mission, but Breakpoint as a product is still miserably broken. I think they took the right steps but yet again released another broken product. Shame.
— Joseph Southworth [gladiisTV] (@gladiisYT) March 25, 2020
And they definitely don’t like that they have to pay to see him, either.
You put the sam Fisher episodes behind a paywall after your game flopped? Are you smoking crack? How dare you
— Time2Target (@time2target) March 25, 2020
Overall, I kind of agree with Edd.
“sam fisher returns”
:D
“...in a ghost recon side mission” pic.twitter.com/ycuu8FN3ih
— tai “get them, puppy!” stingray (@ChainKnuckles) March 19, 2020