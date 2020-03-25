Sam Fisher is Back in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, But Fans Want More

Today, Ubisoft gave Splinter Cell fans a bit of a tease with the release of the new Deep State DLC for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The title adds eight new story missions and stealth-based gameplay, so it certainly seems like the perfect place for Sam Fisher to show up. The only problem is that Splinter Cell fans have been waiting for a new game in the series since 2013’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist. While many fans are happy to see the character appear once again, it’s definitely not the new game Splinter Cell fans have been long waiting for. As such, it’s a bit of a double-edged sword!

Fans really want a new Splinter Cell.

Sam Fisher should return in a new Splinter Cell Game. — 50nn7 Ch1B4 vs Fr4nc0 B36813 (@BgbPxq) March 19, 2020

People are pumped to have Michael Ironside back, at least!

Sam Fisher vs. <checks notes> Terminators?



Cripes, Ubisoft, please stop this nonsense. While it's always good to hear Michael Ironside's voice, I can *hear* the advancing age in his voice.



GREENLIGHT A PROPER NEW SPLINTER CELL GAME AND TAKE IT SERIOUSLY. PUT CLINT HOCKING ON IT https://t.co/FeKABVsq2L — Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) March 19, 2020

It’s a pretty legitimate question.

When will Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher come back to Splinter Cell... https://t.co/5gkFgoI5om — ally💥 (@grumpyrobins) March 25, 2020

It doesn’t help that this is Sam’s second appearance in a Ghost Recon game.

Sam Fisher has been used in more Ghost Recon properties over the last decade than Splinter Cell.

UNBELIEVABLE, @Ubisoft https://t.co/21lW7dZ0Nt pic.twitter.com/qRT2ltpmZk — Firas 🦇 (@Aldo7heApache) March 23, 2020

Of course, some fans just want to see the game get fixed.

Sam Fisher is 62yo, how is throwing a senior citizen at a broke game gonna fix my missing binoculars — TOR (@ArluinCadeus) March 23, 2020

People just aren’t happy with Breakpoint, even with Sam Fisher in it.

I like Sam Fisher's development in the first mission, but Breakpoint as a product is still miserably broken. I think they took the right steps but yet again released another broken product. Shame. — Joseph Southworth [gladiisTV] (@gladiisYT) March 25, 2020

And they definitely don’t like that they have to pay to see him, either.

You put the sam Fisher episodes behind a paywall after your game flopped? Are you smoking crack? How dare you — Time2Target (@time2target) March 25, 2020

Overall, I kind of agree with Edd.