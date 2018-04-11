Splinter Cell Mission in Ghost Recon: Wildlands Pays Tribute to Metal Gear

The Splinter Cell event in Ghost Recon: Wildlands is now available and long time Fisher fans are excited to see their Sam once more. By now, thousands of players have already thrown themselves back into the world of Wildlands, and some have discovered the neat little nod to Metal Gear upon completion.

Once players complete the mission, Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher meets Karen Bowman to discuss the finer things in life. After pointing out the obvious that they “just don’t make ’em like they used to” regarding agents like Fisher, the Metal Gear nod queues up. Though they don’t say his name plainly, Fisher does give a solid reference to “the other guy,” you know … Snake from the Metal Gear series. “The other guy” that sports a “bandanna or something” that really dug Army infiltration. Bowman later adds that Snake (again, not naming him by actual name) had since retired, prompting Fisher to reflect that he’s the only one left.

With both characters being so paramount in the shooter genre, the clip seen in the video at the top of the article has a ton of impact. Both Sam Fisher and Snake are iconic for their niche in the gaming world and it was a really smooth move on Ubisoft’s part to give that little toast of respect.

As far as the event itself goes, it’s live now! Check out what the team over at Ubisoft had to say about kicking Year 2 off right:

“Call the Ghosts: Sam Fisher is coming to the Wildlands! A rogue CIA agent has come to Bolivia to sell top-secret Intel to the Santa Blanca, and it is your mission to help Sam stop him. Head over to La Cruz to take on this high-risk infiltration challenge: Fisher’s waiting for you.

We have a new mode for Ghost War: Sabotage. One team has to capture and hold an objective before the timer runs out, while the defending team tries to stop them. This mode also comes with five new maps.

Being a part of Sam Fisher’s 4th Echelon team, the new Echelon Assault Class has access to the SC-4000 Assault Rifle, Proximity Mines and a Sonar Pulse ability that allows him to see enemies behind walls at a short-range distance. So watch out, Ghosts, the Echelon has arrived on the battleground.”

AI Teammate Customization is now available for our Campaign Mode, meaning you can now change your team’s outfits to meet your liking.

Our Year 2 Pass grants you early access to all Year 2 Ghost War Classes, and comes with the Splinter Cell Equipment Pack (including the SC-4000 Assault Rifle, Karambit Knife CQC, night Vision Goggles and much more) and 8 Battles Crates.

Free Play Weekend kicks off on April 12th – 15 All campaign and Ghost War content will be available



While it may not be a new Splinter Cell, we don’t think anybody would be too terribly upset about the chance to see good ‘ol Fisher again! The event is going on now to kick off Special Operation 1!

Ghost Recon Wildlands is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.