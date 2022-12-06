SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Release Date Confirmed in New Trailer

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake's release date has been revealed in a brand new trailer. The character of SpongeBob SquarePants has resulted in total media domination over the years with films, books, TV show spin-offs, and of course, games. These games were incredibly prevalent in the early 2000s, but began to fall off over the course of the last decade. In 2020, however, THQ Nordic resurrected a fan favorite for modern consoles with SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom. The game retained a lot of its charm, but certainly held on to the things that aged it up a bit gameplay-wise, leaving some to desire a bit more from a modern SpongeBob video game.

It looks like THQ Nordic is well aware of that and is working to accomplish that. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake appears to build off of the foundation of the remastered Battle for Bikini Bottom. The game will include a new, original story with nice little callbacks to the series, as is expected with these games. The game has been in the works for quite some time, leaving players to wonder when they will actually be able to play it. Well, the answer is: quite soon! The newest trailer for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake has confirmed that the game will release on January 31st, 2023, meaning it will be one of the first notable releases to hit shelves in the new year. Whether or not it will actually meet expectations remains to be seen, but it will be releasing in a pretty competitive time frame.

Of course, this is a game aimed at all audiences, so it will likely do well with kids while other games target mature players. Hogwarts Legacy is also releasing around that time and will likely have a broad player base, so there is a chance SpongeBob gets swept under the rug. However, if the game is good enough, it will surely find an audience that champions it and demands more games.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will release on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on January 31st, 2023. Are you going to pick the game up? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.