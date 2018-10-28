‘Spyro Reignited Trilogy + Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Bundle’ Leaked

As many suspected it was, Activision is releasing a bundle that combines the recent remake of Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy with the upcoming remake of Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

At the moment of writing this, Activision hasn’t officially announced the new bundled package, but multiple retailers have gone up with listings, including Wal-Mart. And unlike placeholder listings with no box art, information, or release date, the new listings have all three.

Dubbed, Spyro + Crash Game Bundle, the listing reveals that perhaps unsurprisingly it will release alongside the launch of Spyro Reignited Trilogy next month on November 13. Further, it offers a pretty fair price for the pair at $59.99 USD (each game runs at $39.99 USD).

Interestingly, the cover art for the bundle references that Spyro Reignited Trilogy will require a “content download” for both platforms. For those that don’t know: earlier this year it was revealed that the trilogy would only include the first game on the disc, and require a digital download of the latter two games.

As you would expect, this was met with considerable backlash. Then, a few weeks later Activision announced it was delaying the game out of September and into November, citing a need for polish on the third game.

However, accompanying the delay was a report that another contributor to pushing the game back was getting all three games on discs. And maybe this will be the case for Spyro Reignited Trilogy, but for this bundle there’s still a mention of a content download, implying that the above report was either not legitimate or didn’t pan out.

At the moment, it’s unclear if the bundle comes with two discs or one, but the answer is likely the latter.

Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy, a complete graphical remake of the first three games in the series, released last year and was well-received for its ability to make a classic series feel modern . Like the Bandicoot, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy includes the first three games in its series, also graphically overhauled to not look out of place in 2018.

As always, anything that isn’t an official announcement or reveal should be taken with a grain of salt, but you’re probably pretty safe taking this one to the bank.