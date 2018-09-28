Pre-Order ‘Spyro Reignited Trilogy’ On PS4 To Get This Awesome Spyro Skateboarding Theme

Today, PlayStation announced that if you pre-order a digital copy of Spyro Reignited Trilogy on PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store, you’ll get an adorable and awesome theme featuring the purple dragon himself riding on his skateboard from Year of the Dragon.

In addition to a new and exclusive theme, pre-ordering will also grant you access to an avatar bundle featuring different characters from the series.

You can check out the theme, in-action, below:

Spyro’s got style. 🕶 Pre-order the Spyro Reignited Trilogy at PlayStation Store and get access to this new Ride with Spyro theme and avatar bundle. Launching November 13: //t.co/hbfnhBVuth pic.twitter.com/Gag13HnGQJ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 28, 2018

As you can see, not only does the dynamic theme coming with Spyro cruising on his skateboard with sunglasses, but features the appropriate sounds and music as well.

In addition to this theme, players will also get another Spyro dynamic theme, which features a more scenic shot of the purple dragon during a dark and starry night.

Pre-order the Spyro Reignited Trilogy and snag this dynamic theme for your PS4! pic.twitter.com/D8tGAsqoS5 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 12, 2018

As for the avatars, you will receive original and remastered Spyro, the crystal dragon avatar, the sheep avatar, and avatars of Hunter and Elora.

I’m not usually the type to recommend pre-ordering any game, but just look at that skateboarding theme. That’s too good to miss out on. That’s a forever theme if I’ve ever seen on.

It’s currently unclear if the themes and avatars will permanently be locked behind pre-ordering, or whether they will go on sale as stand-alone purchases after launch. The former is more common, but the latter does happen, so if you aren’t the pre-ordering type, not all hope is lost, at least not yet.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is poised to release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 13. At the moment, a Nintendo Switch version hasn’t been announced, but a previous leak did suggest it could come to the Nintendo platform eventually, just like Activision’s fellow mascot 3D platformer did, Crash Bandicoot.

