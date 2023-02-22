Square Enix Finally Fixes Broken RPG After Nearly a Year

These days, it's not unusual for a video game to receive performance updates a few weeks or even months after launch. However, after almost a year, most gamers give up on any hope for a fix. This week, Square Enix surprised fans when the company announced that it would be fixing issues in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. When the PS1 remaster launched all the wat back in April 2022, many fans were disappointed to find it filled with bugs and framerate issues. Today, the company finally released an update, and it should help the game run much better than before. Full patch notes from the game's Steam page can be found below:

Version 1.0.1.0 of CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION has now been released.

Update Content:

Framerate improvements

Changes to the growth system for Pip

Other minor bug fixes

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. While these patch notes specifically come from the Steam page, the update should be live across all versions of the game. Many fans were disappointed when The Radical Dreamers Edition launched last year, and it's a safe bet that many others held off on buying the remaster, as a result. Given the game's age, many players were also surprised by the its performance; typically these types of issues occur in newer games, not existing ones!

Chrono Cross originally released on PlayStation back in 1999. A sort-of sequel to Chrono Trigger, Chrono Cross was never quite as well-received as its predecessor. Despite this, it's still remembered quite fondly by RPG enthusiasts, and many that didn't get a chance to play it before were excited for the opportunity. It's always a shame when a highly-anticipated game comes out in a condition that makes it hard to enjoy. Hopefully today's update will ensure that older Chrono Cross fans can enjoy the game on modern platforms, and newer ones can experience the game as it was meant to be played!

