Stan Lee’s Role in Marvel’s Avengers Revealed

While Stan Lee unfortunately passed away last year before Marvel’s Avengers was able to release, the presence of the legendary visionary will still be felt on the 2020-bound PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game. According to Crystal Dynamics studio head Scot Amos, the narrative leads on the game actually visited Stan Lee during the early stages of the game’s development for some advice on creating a Marvel story.

“Stan was a complicated guy. He just loved his characters,” said Amos while speaking to TechRadar. “We actually asked him, what does he want to do and what is his characterization. We had questions through fans and members of even Marvel, saying, ‘Well, what can we ask him? What is his relationship [with us]? What do we have to do?’”

Amos added:

“The beauty of Stan was that he made these characters because he wants to love them and enjoy them. He had this perception that any comic could be somebody’s first – and that stuck with me.”

As you can see, it’s a bit unclear what kinda role Lee had on the game’s story specifically, but it seems like his advice shaped the game’s story at the very least, and it will undoubtedly be a much better game for it.

Marvel's Avengers is set to release on May 15, 2020 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”