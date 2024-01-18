Rare Nintendo 3DS Game Getting New Release

The Nintendo 3DS era might be long over, but the last few years have still seen occasional games and updates released for the platform, including some offerings from Limited Run Games. It seems that will be coming to an end however, as the publisher has announced its final release for the system: Shantae and the Pirate's Curse. The 3DS version of the game got a physical release from Rising Star Games in 2016, but it's long out of print, and commands a pretty steep asking price on the secondary market. Fans of the series that missed out the first time will now get a second chance!

Standard Edition and Collector's Edition

According to a press release from Limited Run Games, this version of Shantae and the Pirate's Curse was "ordered for manufacture on the last day before North American Nintendo 3DS game card production was discontinued." Unfortunately, that means copies of the game won't be made to order, and it will be available in limited quantities when it goes on sale on January 26th. On the positive side, that means the game is currently in-hand, so those that do purchase it won't have to wait long!

The standard version of Shantae and the Pirate's Curse will be priced at $34.99 and will be identical to the 2016 version. For hardcore fans of the series, LRG is releasing a collector's edition as well. Priced at $64.99, this version includes the game, a CD soundtrack, a poster, three art cards, a retro box, and a replica Game Boy Color cartridge (non-working) with display stand. An image of the collector's edition can be found below.

(Photo: Limited Run Games)

The Shantae Series

The Shantae franchise started life on the Game Boy Color, where it was one of the final games released for the system. As a result, it flew largely under the radar. However, the series has seen several releases in the years since, and has built a passionate fanbase. Shantae and the Pirate's Curse debuted on 3DS in 2014. The game was eventually brought to other platforms, including Nintendo Switch, but without the use of stereoscopic 3D. For those that didn't purchase the game before the 3DS eShop closed last year, this is one last chance to experience the game in its original format!

A new entry in the Shantae franchise is set to release in 2024. Shantae: Risky Revolution is technically an old one; it was originally in development for Game Boy Advance before getting cancelled. Last year, WayForward announced that the team will be finishing the game, and offering a release on Game Boy Advance, as well as Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5. The Game Boy Advance version of Risky Revolution will be sold by Limited Run Games, but a specific release date has not been announced.

