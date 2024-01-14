One of 2024's Biggest Reveals Is Skipping the Nintendo Switch Due to Power Concerns

Nintendo Switch has been on the market for close to seven years now, and while the system continues to see a steady stream of new releases, some games are skipping the system over power concerns. The latest example is Smite 2; the game was recently announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, but won't be coming to Nintendo Switch. That's bound to disappoint fans of the first game, as it previously appeared on Nintendo's system. In an interview with TechRadar Gaming, Smite 2 executive producer Alex Cantatore noted that the team had concerns about Switch being able to handle the sequel.

"We're concerned that currently, with the power level of Switch and the minimum specs that we're targeting, we just aren't sure that we'd be able to develop or deliver a really good experience to people playing on Switch currently," Cantatore told TechRadar Gaming.

While Smite 2 won't be coming to Switch, Titan Forge Games isn't ruling out a release on a Switch successor. Cantatore was asked about the long-rumored "Nintendo Switch 2," and while he insisted that he doesn't know anything about a new system, the developers are "willing to keep an open mind."

"Smite's been everywhere we can possibly get it to run well, and I would expect that to continue with Smite 2," Cantatore said. "We're just not sure we'd be able to get it running well on Switch 1, unfortunately."

Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors

Current rumors suggest that the successor to the Nintendo Switch will be released in the second half of 2024. If that really is the case, fans should expect to see the system announced sometime in the next few months. Historically, the company has held Nintendo Direct presentations in the month of February. A Nintendo Direct next month would give the company a perfect opportunity to announce a new system, and would give fans and retailers a chance to start making preparations.

There has been a ton of speculation about the next Nintendo System, but little in the way of concrete details. Presumably the next system will remain a handheld/console hybrid; the portability of Nintendo Switch has made the system a massive success. Nintendo has confirmed that there will be a shorter window between the system's announcement and its release compared to Switch, and current Nintendo Accounts will carry over, to ensure an easier transition.

Nintendo Switch 2 Games

There's simply no way of knowing what games will be on the next Nintendo console, though we should expect to see new iterations in major franchises like Mario Kart and Animal Crossing. There have also been some indications that Nintendo is starting to gear up for a new game in the Super Smash Bros. series. We have no idea what third-party games to expect on the system, but based on these comments from Titan Forge Games, it sounds like Smite 2 could be a possibility!

