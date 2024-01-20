Nintendo Switch Online Gives Away New Round of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Freebies

Nintendo routinely adds new Nintendo Switch Online rewards for its subscribers to claim either for free or with their Platinum Points, but the latter is technically free anyway since Platinum Points cost you nothing and are so easy to come by. Those Nintendo Switch Online freebies are often tied to new games to celebrate their releases, but sometimes, Nintendo falls back on its best series for giveaways. That's exactly what Nintendo is doing right now and will continue to do for the next few weeks, too, with some free Nintendo Switch Online icons featuring characters from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom available in waves for a few weeks.

These new Nintendo Switch Online icons that are available in waves in the Nintendo Switch Online's "Missions & Rewards" section consist of eight different icons available from now until February 15th. The first two icons in those waves released this week, but they'll only be available for awhile before they're replaced with a new wave.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Freebies for Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo showed off the icons this week that Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can claim from now until February 15th. If you head to your Missions & Rewards section after hopping into the Nintendo Switch Online menu on your Nintendo Switch, you'll see the icons for Link and King Rauru available now alongside some other Zelda icons that have been around for awhile now. All of them costs just 10 Platinum Points each, so they cost players essentially nothing to claim.

These two Nintendo Switch Online icons from Tears of the Kingdom will only be available from now until January 25th, however. AT that point, they'll be replaced by Wave 2 which will be around for another week, then by Wave 3 which will be available for the same time, and finally, it'll end with the fourth and final wave. The Nintendo Switch Online icons include characters like Hetsu, Master Kohga, Addison, and more. The exact schedule for these giveaways is outlined below:

Wave 1: 1/18 at 5:00 p.m. PT – 1/25 at 4:59 p.m. PT

Wave 2: 1/25 at 5:00 p.m. PT – 2/1 at 4:59 p.m. PT

Wave 3: 2/1 at 5:00 p.m. PT – 2/8 at 4:59 p.m. PT

Wave 4: 2/8 at 5:00 p.m. PT – 2/15 at 4:59 p.m. PT

Considering how Nintendo typically does these kinds of Nintendo Switch Online drops, it's likely that we'll see another themed set of Nintendo Switch Online icons available for a limited time once these The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ones go away. Mario vs. Donkey Kong is the next mainline Nintendo Switch game that's coming out in February, and Princess Peach: Showtime! follows it in March, so it's likely the next Nintendo Switch Icon drops will be focused on one of those two games if not both of them at their respective release times.