Classic NES Game Coming to Nintendo Switch Over 30 Years Later

Nintendo routinely brings its older games onto modern platforms through things like Game Boy Advance games coming to Nintendo Switch Online and other drops, though sometimes, it's other companies outside of Nintendo that make these classic games accessible once again. One of those companies is Limited Run Games, the organization that specializes in revitalizing games through physical releases and making old favorites playable on systems like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, again Xbox Series X|S. One of Limited Run Games' latest projects in this area will see the iconic Felix the Cat brought forward all the way from the NES era to modern systems through a new bundle announced recently.

Felix the Cat itself is over 100 years old, so even if you didn't play the NES game of the same name or the Game Boy release that followed it, you've definitely seen Felix the Cat somewhere before be it in a cartoon or on wall clocks. It's a pop culture sensation, and if you never played the game, you'll be able to soon enough.

Felix the Cat Gets a Modern Release

Limited Run Games announced the plans to bring Felix the Cat forward in time this week. While it'll of course come to the Nintendo Switch, a release that makes sense given its NES origins, the bundle will also be released for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The bundle itself includes two different versions of the game -- the original NES release and the Game Boy version that followed it -- with two different editions available on all three platforms. The contents of those editions are outlined below:

Standard Edition (Switch, PS4 & PS5):

Physical copy of Felix the Cat bundle featuring the 1992 NES title and 1993 Game Boy title of the same name

Classic Edition (Switch, PS4 & PS5):

Physical copy of the Felix the Cat bundle featuring the 1992 NES title and 1993 Game Boy title of the same name

Physical CD soundtrack featuring original music from the Felix the Cat titles

Reversible poster

Packaging inspired by the original Felix the Cat NES release box

So, what does one actually do in a Felix the Cat game? As you might've expected, it's a pretty straightforward process in line with other games from the NES era. In this platformer, you play as Felix who's on a hunt to save his girlfriend, Kitty, after she was kidnapped by the Professor. You jump, attack, and scroll your way through different levels until you get to the end of the game. That gameplay will likely feel pretty dated compared to other offerings nowadays, but Limited Run Games confirmed that like other retro titles that have been rereleased for modern systems, the Felix the Cat bundle will benefit from modernizations like save states and other helpful changes.

The Felix the Cat bundle does not yet have a release date.