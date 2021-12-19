Star Trek Adventures Humble Bundle Will Kickstart Your Campaign

Humble Bundle’s new Star Trek Adventures bundle offers tabletop RPG players the perfect opportunity to plot their own course through the final frontier. Humble Bundle previously offered Star Trek fans means to get caught up with Star Trek comics, and now they’re applying the same idea to the Star Trek Adventures tabletop roleplaying game. The pay what you want bundle ($1 for a starter kit and up to $18 for all 26 items on offer), which supports National Park Rescue with a charitable donation, includes everything players and gamemasters with digital copies of everything they need to get started with their own Star Trek Adventures tabletop roleplaying game campaign.

What’s on offer? Here’s the breakdown. Paying $1 gets you the following Star Trek Adventures items:

Starter Set

The Original Series Characters

The Next Generation Characters

With those items, you can play the game and even pepper some iconic characters into the adventure. Want more? Paying $10 gets you those three items, plus these Star Trek Adventures items:

The Core Book (plus a coupon for 50% off of a print copy)

GM Screen

The Beta Quadrant Supplement

These Are the Voyages missions book

Four additional adventures: Trouble on Omned III, Call Back Yesterday, Remnants, and Ends and Means

But there’s still more on offer. If you pay the full $18, you get all of the previously listed content, plus the following:

Three supplements focusing on the major Starfleet divisions: Command Division, Operations Division, and Science Division

The Alpha Quadrant Supplement

Deep Space Nine Characters

Voyager Character

Starfleet Tiles

Klingon Tiles

The Strange New Worlds adventure book

Five more adventures: Gravity of the Crime, Hard Rock Catastrophe, Nest in the Dark, Stolen LIberty, and A Forest Apart.

Per Modiphius Entertainment’s description of Star Trek Adventures, “Star Trek Adventures takes you to the Final Frontier of the Galaxy, where new discoveries await keen explorers of Starfleet. Your duties may take you to the edges of known space, or to Federation colonies in need, to the borders of neighbouring galactic powers or into the eye of interstellar phenomena. Your ship and your crew epitomise the best Starfleet and the United Federation of Planets has to offer, and you are needed more than ever.”

What do you think of the Star Trek Adventures Humble Bundle? Will you be buying in and launching your own Star Trek Adventures campaign? Let us know in the comments section.