Star Trek: Picard 3rd Anniversary Edition Borg Cube ATX PC Released by CherryTree

CherryTree has released a new gaming PC designed to resemble a Borg Cube to celebrate the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. Star Trek is one of the most beloved fictional franchises out there dating all the way back to the 1960s. It really hasn't ever lost its momentum and has made great efforts to sustain its charm and social messaging over the years. Despite countless movies, TV shows, and video games, Star Trek is still going strong and is a flagship franchise for Paramount all these years later. With that said, one of the key shows propelling Star Trek forward right now, Star Trek: Picard, is coming to an end with the third season.

To help celebrate the show's ending, CherryTree has released a flashy gaming PC designed to resemble a Borg Cube from the Star Trek franchise. It's one of the most powerful pieces of technology in the Star Trek universe and soon, it will power your meaty gaming rig. Only 31 of these bad boys will be made and they will be individually numbered, so you'll know which one out of the production line you got. If you just want the case to put over your own PC, it will set you back $649.99. If you want a fully built PC, it will start at $1,883.99, but will scale up in price as you customize the various pieces of hardware.

"Since Paramount confirmed that the third season of Star Trek: Picard would be its last for the series, we wanted to commemorate it with a special version of our most popular Borg Cube PC case," said Martin Roth, CEO of CherryTree.

Needless to say, this is a pretty cool piece of Star Trek memorabilia. If you're a die hard fan who is also looking for a new gaming PC, this is probably the way to go. It's unclear how long these will be available for due to the limited number of them, but hopefully a handful of diehard fans will be able to snag them.

