Star Trek: Quantum Filament Escape Room Launches

Star Trek fans can now take part in a Star Trek: Discovery-themed escape room as Escapology has launched the Star Trek: Quantum Filament game in Las Vegas. The game puts players aboard the USS Discovery in the 32nd century. Players act as civilian engineers tasked with inspecting the, by 32nd-century standards, ancient starship in preparation for its upgrade to and rechristening as the USS Discovery 1301-A, as seen in Star Trek: Discovery‘s third season. Of course, things don’t go quite as planned. Star Trek: Quantum Filament is running now at Escapology’s Las Vegas location ahead of Star Trek: Discovery.

In Star Trek: Quantum Filament, “Discovery has collided with a quantum filament, causing major hull damage. Multiple hull breaches have been detected, and many power systems are malfunctioning or are offline. The filaments’ quantum resonance has caused a polarity shift in the antimatter containment system, leading to a progressive degeneration in the containment field. If field strength falls below 15%, it will collapse, destroying the vessel and everyone aboard. We’re currently operating under isolation protocols, which means the main computer has closed emergency bulkheads across the ship and the turbolift control system has been disabled, leaving the bulk of the crew trapped and unable to begin repairs. Your turbolift was stopped near the Auxiliary Control section. If you can override its systems and free yourselves, that makes you our best option for helping Discovery and its crew avoid this disaster.

“Your first order of business is escaping your turbolift and finding a way to communicate with senior members of the crew. If you can re-establish communications, you may be able to work together to repair the antimatter containment field before the strength falls below 15% which is projected to be in precisely 60 minutes time. If you’re successful, you’ll have saved Discovery and the entire crew. By modern standards, this 23rd century starship belongs in a museum, but its technology is all you have to help you take command of this situation. Can you complete your mission and save the ship? Discovery‘s crew is counting on you. Failure is not an option…”

Star Trek: Quantum Filament is running now at Escapology in Las Vegas. Star Trek: Discovery Season Four premieres on November 18th on Paramount+.